AFU Airborne Assault Forces have eliminated more than 3,000 invaders in month
Throughout April 2026, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops inflicted significant losses on Russian occupiers in terms of personnel and equipment.
According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops.
Monthly casualties
According to official data, the enemy’s total casualties amounted to 3,112 personnel. Of these, 1,910 were killed, another 1,200 were wounded, and two were taken prisoner.
Ukrainian forces also destroyed thousands of drones of various types—a total of 6,729 units, including 3,744 FPV drones.
What equipment was destroyed
In addition to personnel, the enemy also suffered significant losses in equipment. Specifically, 58 artillery systems, 3 tanks, 5 armored combat vehicles, and 42 units of specialized equipment were destroyed.
Additionally, 171 units of light mobile equipment, including ATVs and motorcycles, and 133 vehicles were eliminated.
What they're saying at the Airborne Assault Troops
"Every enemy asset destroyed means lives saved for Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. The Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy and bring us closer to victory," the command emphasized.
Ukrainian paratroopers continue to carry out combat missions in the most challenging sectors of the front, thereby reducing the enemy’s combat capabilities.
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