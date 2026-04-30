Over 10,000 Ruscists were killed and wounded by USF in April, - Commander Magyar. INFOGRAPHICS

Since early April, soldiers from the Unmanned Systems Forces have killed and wounded more than 10,000 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by SBS Commander Robert Brovdy (Magyar), according to Censor.NET.

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"There are still 16 long hours left until the end of the month, so another 400 or so will come in by midnight, bringing the total number of April SVO graduates to over 10,500, thanks to the efforts of the USF Birds pilots (March's total was 10,513 out of a total of 33,988)."

"And this will once again account for one-third of the total verified results from the USF drone community," he emphasized.

Magyar noted that the enemy has stepped up its activities again in the Hulyaypole, Oleksandrivka, and Pokrovsk sectors.

"503 enemy units were destroyed or neutralized by pilots of the USF Group in just a single day on April 29, 2026, of which 312 were taken down specifically in the aforementioned areas, covering a total length of approximately 120 km. This does not include our allies, who also performed effectively," the commander noted.

He also stated that this marks the fifth consecutive month of the war in which the Defense Forces have been using drones to eliminate more occupiers than the enemy can mobilize.

See also: Drone forces destroyed enemy air defense systems, radar stations, electronic warfare systems, and supply depots in the rear. VIDEO