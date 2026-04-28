Russia pulls reserves to Chasiv Yar due to worsening weather conditions, - 24th SMB. VIDEO
Russian troops are taking advantage of the deteriorating weather conditions to redeploy reserves and organise logistics near Chasiv Yar.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) named after King Danylo.
Enemy actions
According to military sources, over the course of the week, the occupiers have been actively bringing up reserves and attempting to establish supply lines to their positions.
To achieve this, they utilized the rain and poor visibility.
Enemy losses
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Armed Forces units eliminated 21 Russian soldiers.
A further 24 occupiers were wounded.
Equipment and targets destroyed
Over the past seven days, the Defence Forces have struck a significant number of enemy equipment and targets.
In particular, 359 drones, a tank and seven artillery guns were destroyed or damaged.
Vehicles, motorcycles, quad bikes, ground-based robotic systems, communication antennas, electronic warfare equipment, field depots and fortifications were also hit.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password