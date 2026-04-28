Russia pulls reserves to Chasiv Yar due to worsening weather conditions, - 24th SMB. VIDEO

Russian troops are taking advantage of the deteriorating weather conditions to redeploy reserves and organise logistics near Chasiv Yar.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) named after King Danylo.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy actions

According to military sources, over the course of the week, the occupiers have been actively bringing up reserves and attempting to establish supply lines to their positions.

To achieve this, they utilized the rain and poor visibility.

Watch more: AFU thwarted new mechanised assault by Russian forces near Chasiv Yar: equipment and troops destroyed

Enemy losses

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Armed Forces units eliminated 21 Russian soldiers.

A further 24 occupiers were wounded.

Watch more: Russian forces’ breakthrough in Chasiv Yar area has been thwarted, – 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade

Equipment and targets destroyed

Over the past seven days, the Defence Forces have struck a significant number of enemy equipment and targets.

In particular, 359 drones, a tank and seven artillery guns were destroyed or damaged.

Vehicles, motorcycles, quad bikes, ground-based robotic systems, communication antennas, electronic warfare equipment, field depots and fortifications were also hit.

Read more: Putin wants to show Russian troops have gained "invincible momentum," but they are now losing more than they recruit, Healey says