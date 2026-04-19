AFU thwarted new mechanised assault by Russian forces near Chasiv Yar: equipment and troops destroyed. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops have thwarted yet another attempt by the enemy to break through near the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 24th Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo.

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"Chasiv Yar. Breakthrough attempt thwarted. For the second day in a row, the enemy has launched mechanised assaults in the 24th Brigade’s sector. The attack has been repelled. The enemy’s armoured vehicles, cars and troops have been destroyed. The battle for the town continues," the brigade explained.

Watch more: Troops of 24th SMB let occupiers evacuate bodies of eliminated fellow soldiers under drone watch. VIDEO

What led up to this?

Earlier, the 24th Brigade reported that a Russian breakthrough in the Chasiv Yar area had been thwarted.

Watch more: Russians killed three of their own soldiers, whom they mistook for wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters, - 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO 18+