Troops of 24th SMB let occupiers evacuate bodies of eliminated fellow soldiers under drone watch. VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing the high moral standards of Ukrainian troops, even in their treatment of a treacherous enemy. Pilots of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after King Danylo, deliberately did not attack a group of occupiers who were evacuating the bodies of their dead. Censor.NET reports.

The published footage shows a group of three Russian soldiers trying to remove the bodies of two eliminated invaders from the battlefield. The operation took place under the full fire control of a Ukrainian drone.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Troops of the 24th Mechanized Brigade, despite the enemy’s lack of humanity and treachery, are allowing the opponent to evacuate the bodies of dead and wounded invaders from the battlefield. Glory is earned in battle! We carry out our mission with honor!" the caption to the video says.

Watch more: STRIKS border guards take out occupiers’ deployment site and "assault trooper on a scooter". VIDEO

Watch more: Omega special forces drone simultaneously eliminates occupier and survives enemy FPV drone attack. VIDEO