STRIX border guards take out occupiers’ deployment site and "assault trooper on a scooter". VIDEO
On the Belgorod direction, units of the STRIX detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine continue daily combat operations.
According to Censor.NET, another successful strike has been recorded against enemy personnel and their positions.
It is noted that aerial reconnaissance operators detected the position of enemy infantry.
When the occupiers tried to leave their shelter and flee, they were struck by attack UAVs, while the deployment site itself was completely destroyed.
In addition, Ukrainian troops eliminated an improvised "latest development" of the Russian Armed Forces — an "assault scooter" together with its operator.
"Work to neutralize the enemy’s offensive potential continues without interruption," the soldiers added under the published video.
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