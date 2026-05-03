38 Russian air defence systems were struck by unmanned aerial systems during April. VIDEO
In coordination with the Deep Strike Centre, the UAS Group continues to carry out middle strike attacks on enemy air defence targets.
This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces, according to Censor.NET.
What has been hit
- Thus, during the reporting period, units struck 25 enemy air defence missile systems, including: the "Tor", "Tor-M2", "Buk", "Pantsir" and "Osa" systems, as well as the ZU-23-2 mounted on an MT-LB and the S-350.
- In addition, 13 radar and electronic warfare systems were put out of action, including: the ‘Zoo Park’ systems, the ‘Kasta’ radar, "Nebo-M", the P-37 "Mech", the "Palantin" electronic warfare system, the "Ai-Petri" radar of the radio-technical battalion, and the 92N6E radar from the S-400 system.
Losses suffered by the occupiers
It is noted that the total value of the air defence systems destroyed in April 2026 amounts to approximately $1.1 billion.
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