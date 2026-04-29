Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed enemy air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and depots in rear. VIDEO

Between 27 and 28 April, the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out a series of strikes against enemy air defence systems, radar stations, temporary deployment sites and ammunition depots.

Censor.NET reports that the strikes hit a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Kasta-2E2 radar station in Belgorod Oblast, and a radar station of the Ai-Petri radio technical battalion in occupied Crimea.

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In addition, deployment points and infrastructure of the Bars-Sarmat special purpose center were hit, including a hub for the production and equipping of UAVs, electronic warfare systems, and unmanned ground vehicles in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A temporary deployment point of the reserve of Russia’s 36th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army in Donetsk Oblast was also hit, while an ammunition depot was destroyed in Crimea.

In total, over two days, deep-strike assets destroyed 27 stationary and more than 20 mobile enemy targets in operational depth.

The operations were coordinated by the Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

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Watch more: Over past week, Special Operations Forces have struck number of enemy arsenals, bases and logistics facilities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions