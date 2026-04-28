Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack this morning: two men were wounded. PHOTOS

On the morning of April 28, enemy drones attacked Zaporizhzhia. Two people have been injured so far.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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"Two men, aged 40 and 45, were wounded in the enemy attack. Both are in moderate condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked Konotop: hospital, residential buildings, and transport infrastructure damaged

Consequences of the attack











Shelling of the region over the past 24 hours

Two women were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers launched 614 strikes on 45 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region:

Russian forces carried out 30 airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Zarichne, Tavriiske, Zaporozhets-1, Yurkivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zalyvne, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Omelnyk, Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvyanka, Verkhnia Tersa, Shyroke, Svoboda, Tymoshivka, Dolynka, Rivne, Chervona Krynytsia, Liubytske, Charivne, and Novopavlivka.

389 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Novomykolaivka, Kushuhum, Novooleksandrivka, Lezhyne, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Zelene, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, and Sviatopetrivka.

Seven MLRS attacks were recorded on Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Staroukrainka, Sviatodanylivka, and Sviatopetrivka.

188 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Prymorske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, and Sviatopetrivka.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: over 600 strikes, one man killed