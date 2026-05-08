Ukrainian drone "Bulava" strikes Russia’s latest 2S43 "Malva" self-propelled gun. VIDEO
During a reconnaissance flight, Ukrainian soldiers detected a high-value target: a Russian 2S43 Malva self-propelled gun.
Censor.NET reports that this is the "latest" development of the aggressor country’s defense industry, whose main feature is a wheeled chassis that was supposed to ensure high mobility and survivability on the battlefield.
However, the declared mobility did not help the occupiers hide the equipment from Ukrainian eyes. To eliminate the threat, the operators quickly directed a Bulava kamikaze strike drone at it. The UAV precisely hit the target in its most vulnerable spot, directly into the gun of the system, disabling it and depriving the enemy of the ability to fire.
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