108 occupiers, 159 UAVs and over 50 pieces of equipment eliminated: combat operations by "Bureviy" brigade. VIDEO

Over the course of the week, fighters from the First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, ‘Bureviy’, inflicted significant losses on the enemy – over 100 occupiers were eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, in the Dobropillia sector, Russian troops attempted to kick away Ukrainian drones or dodge them, but none of their attempts were successful.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes against enemy equipment were carried out dozens of kilometres behind the front line – in areas where the enemy had previously felt relatively safe.

Meanwhile, interceptor drone crews operated round the clock, destroying ‘Molniya’ and FPV drones and providing cover for Ukrainian troops at their positions and along logistics routes.

In particular, the following were destroyed:

108 occupiers;

16 shelters;

159 UAVs;

57 pieces of logistics equipment;

1 ammunition depot;

1 Starlink.

Watch more: SBGS drone operators destroyed "garage" containing enemy equipment and struck EW systems and artillery in the Prydniprovskyi direction. VIDEO

Watch more: Pilots from SIGNUM battalion destroyed three quadcopters and UGV and demonstrated occupiers’ traps against Ukrainian FPV drones. VIDEO