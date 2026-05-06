SBGS drone operators destroyed "garage" containing enemy equipment and struck EW systems and artillery in the Prydniprovskyi direction. VIDEO

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, pilots from the State Border Guard Service continue to reduce the enemy’s offensive capabilities and disrupt its logistics.

According to Censor.NET, during a routine reconnaissance mission, aerial reconnaissance tracked the movement of enemy transport, leading FPV drones to a concentration of equipment – a ‘garage’ with parked lorries.

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As a result of the strike, the enemy’s equipment and personnel were destroyed.

In addition, UAV operators managed to hit an electronic warfare system, a barrel artillery firing position and two enemy machine-gun posts.

Watch more: Pilots from SIGNUM battalion destroyed three quadcopters and UGV and demonstrated occupiers’ traps against Ukrainian FPV drones. VIDEO

Watch more: Border guards destroyed drone amplifier and "Peroed" electronic warfare system in Northern Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO