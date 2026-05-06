Border guards destroyed drone amplifier and "Peroed" electronic warfare system in Northern Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO

Soldiers from the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment carried out a successful combat operation in the Northern Slobozhanskyi sector, inflicting losses on the enemy in terms of equipment and personnel.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a vehicle and a signal booster for enemy UAVs, and also eliminated two occupiers who attempted to approach the Defence Forces’ positions unnoticed during the night.

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At the conclusion of the operation, border guards destroyed a Russian ‘Peroed’ electronic warfare system, estimated to be worth around $30,000.

The systematic efforts of Ukrainian soldiers continue to hamper the enemy’s ability to operate on the front line of the battle.

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