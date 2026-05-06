Border guards destroyed drone amplifier and "Peroed" electronic warfare system in Northern Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO
Soldiers from the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment carried out a successful combat operation in the Northern Slobozhanskyi sector, inflicting losses on the enemy in terms of equipment and personnel.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a vehicle and a signal booster for enemy UAVs, and also eliminated two occupiers who attempted to approach the Defence Forces’ positions unnoticed during the night.
At the conclusion of the operation, border guards destroyed a Russian ‘Peroed’ electronic warfare system, estimated to be worth around $30,000.
The systematic efforts of Ukrainian soldiers continue to hamper the enemy’s ability to operate on the front line of the battle.
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