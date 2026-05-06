Pilots from SIGNUM battalion destroyed three quadcopters and UGV and demonstrated occupiers’ traps against Ukrainian FPV drones. VIDEO
Drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade struck the occupiers’ logistics vehicles.
According to Censor.NET, strike FPV drones destroyed three UAZ ‘Bukhanka’ vehicles, a ground-based robotic system, and three of the enemy’s quad bikes.
The fighters also note that the published footage shows the traps the Russians are using against Ukrainian drones – they are hanging metal cables between the trees.
At high speed, such obstacles are almost impossible to spot, and even a slight touch can cause the FPV drone to lose control or crash.
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