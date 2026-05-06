ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9293 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment robotic ground complex
2 332 1

Pilots from SIGNUM battalion destroyed three quadcopters and UGV and demonstrated occupiers’ traps against Ukrainian FPV drones. VIDEO

Drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade struck the occupiers’ logistics vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, strike FPV drones destroyed three UAZ ‘Bukhanka’ vehicles, a ground-based robotic system, and three of the enemy’s quad bikes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The fighters also note that the published footage shows the traps the Russians are using against Ukrainian drones – they are hanging metal cables between the trees.

At high speed, such obstacles are almost impossible to spot, and even a slight touch can cause the FPV drone to lose control or crash.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed drone amplifier and "Peroed" electronic warfare system in Northern Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO

Watch more: Chechen soldiers from Russian Armed Forces have shown aftermath of strike on "Kasta" radar station by Ukrainian FP-2 drones. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11794) elimination (7265) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3523) drones (4519) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (75)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 