Ukrainian defenders from the 151st Separate Mechanised Brigade have successfully destroyed one of the enemy’s newest and rarest artillery systems. According to Censor.NET, the crew managed to locate and strike a Russian 2S43 ‘Malva’ wheeled self-propelled gun.

This system represents the Russian defence industry’s first attempt to create an analogue of Western wheeled systems, such as the French CAESAR or the Swedish Archer. The "Malva" was only officially handed over to the Russian Armed Forces in late 2023 – early 2024, making it an extremely rare target on the front line.

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Reference:

Quantity: According to analysts’ estimates, the occupiers have only 20 to 40 such units at their disposal.

Casualty statistics: To date, only 3 units of this equipment have been officially reported as damaged or destroyed. The strike by the 151st Brigade marks the fourth confirmed instance.

Cost: The estimated price of a single unit ranges from 3.5 to 5 million dollars.

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