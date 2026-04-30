Pilots from the "SIRIUS" battalion destroyed enemy 240-mm 2S4 "Tulip" self-propelled mortar. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the Russian army’s heaviest weaponry. According to Censor.NET, pilots from the ‘SIRIUS’ unmanned aerial vehicle battalion have reported a successful strike against a rare and extremely dangerous target.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of aerial reconnaissance and strike drone operators, a 240-mm 2S4 "Tulip" self-propelled mortar was destroyed. This Soviet-made system is designed to destroy the most heavily fortified targets, fortifications and buildings, and its shells are capable of penetrating concrete slabs weighing hundreds of kilograms.
The published video captures the moment the enemy’s camouflaged position was detected and the subsequent precise strike, which led to the detonation of the ammunition and the complete destruction of the system.
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