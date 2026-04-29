Pilots of 39th Brigade carry out combat missions on Su-27 fighters under threat from enemy air defenses. VIDEO

Pilots of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade flying Su-27 aircraft are carrying out combat missions in the most volatile areas along the front line.

Censor.NET reports that, operating under the constant threat of enemy air defense systems, the pilots successfully complete their assigned missions and return to operational airfields with results.

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"We are continuing to bring our Victory closer!", commented the command on the video.

The released footage shows real episodes of Ukrainian pilots’ combat work.

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