Russian lies on tarmac in pool of his own blood after being hit by Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online showing Ukrainian defenders successfully hunting down the occupiers. According to Censor.NET, the CCTV footage was provided by fighters from the unmanned systems battalion of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after General-Horunzhy Mark Bezruchko.

The footage shows a Russian occupier walking along a tarmac road. The operator of the Ukrainian kamikaze drone spotted the target and carried out a precise attack. As a result of the direct hit, the invader sustained fatal injuries: the footage shows the occupier lying in a pool of his own blood, with part of his body thrown several metres away by the explosion.

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