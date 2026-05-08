In Kharkiv region, border guards neutralised drone without firing single shot. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, a soldier from the "Hart" brigade used an anti-drone rifle to disrupt the control of a Russian drone. After losing contact with the operator, the UAV crashed and exploded. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The moment the enemy drone exploded was captured on video, which was released by border guards, writes Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, border guards from the "Hart" brigade neutralised the enemy drone without using small arms. To do this, a serviceman used an anti-drone gun.

The device created radio interference and blocked communication between the operator and the UAV. As a result, the drone lost control, began to fall and exploded upon impact.

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