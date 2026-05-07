Ukraine hits small missile ship capable of carrying Kalibr missiles in Dagestan – General Staff
Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian multipurpose small missile ship near the Caspiysk naval base in Dagestan during the night of May 7.
The General Staff reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Details
A Project 22800 Karakurt-class multipurpose small missile ship was hit near the Caspiysk base point (Caspiysk, Republic of Dagestan, Russia), which is capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles. The extent of the damage is being clarified.
Russian depots in the temporarily occupied territories were attacked
- An enemy command post in Sosnivka, Luhansk region, and an enemy UAV control point near Yasne in Donetsk region were also hit.
In addition, an ammunition depot in Kalmykivka and a fuel and lubricant depot of the occupiers near Smolianynove in Luhansk Oblast were struck. Ukrainian troops also hit concentrations of enemy manpower near Dersove in Donetsk Oblast and Smilyi in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
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