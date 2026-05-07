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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,338,060 personnel (+890 in past 24 hours), 11,918 tanks, 41,539 artillery systems, and 24,521 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Full-scale war: Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated over 1.3 million Russian troops

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,337,170 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 7, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,338,060 (+890)
  • tanks – 11,918 (+0)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,521 (+6)
  • artillery systems – 41,539 (+61)
  • MLRS – 1,776 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,365 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units
  • UGVs – 1,336 (+4) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 277,912 (+1,851) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 94,545 (+233) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,172 (+2) units

Watch more: USF carried out strikes on enemy UAV training centres, depots and command posts. VIDEO

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