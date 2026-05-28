Supplies of UGVs exempted from VAT: Rada passes bill
Drone Industry
The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill exempting supplies of unmanned ground systems from VAT for the duration of martial law.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense’s press service, Censor.NET reports.
Details
The ministry noted that supplies of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) have been exempted from value-added tax.
"This should make purchases of robotic systems for the Defense Forces cheaper," the ministry explained.
Supplies of unmanned ground systems are exempt from VAT under the following conditions:
- the supplies are carried out under state contracts for defense procurement;
- the final recipient is the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, or enterprises executing state contracts for defense procurement.
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