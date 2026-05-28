Supplies of UGVs exempted from VAT: Rada passes bill

Drone Industry

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill exempting supplies of unmanned ground systems from VAT for the duration of martial law.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense’s press service, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The ministry noted that supplies of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) have been exempted from value-added tax.

"This should make purchases of robotic systems for the Defense Forces cheaper," the ministry explained.

Supplies of unmanned ground systems are exempt from VAT under the following conditions:

the supplies are carried out under state contracts for defense procurement;

the final recipient is the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, or enterprises executing state contracts for defense procurement.

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