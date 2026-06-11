Robot delivered over 400 kg of aid to village in Donetsk Oblast that had been cut off by war

The Ukrainian military delivered over 400 kilograms of humanitarian aid to residents of a frontline village in Donetsk Oblast using a ground-based robotic system.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the Ukrainian Land Forces.

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Volunteers are unable to reach the village

The operation was carried out by soldiers of the 56th Mariupol Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade.

The village is located near Kramatorsk. Due to constant attacks by Russian drones and shelling of logistics routes, volunteers and civilian vehicles are virtually unable to reach the area.

Local residents have to walk several kilometers to buy food or medicine.

To avoid putting people at risk, the military decided to use a ground-based robotic system.

Before the mission began, aerial reconnaissance teams checked the route, monitoring Russian ambush drones along the road.

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Cargo was delivered by a soldier who lost a leg on the front lines

The robotic system was operated by a soldier with the call sign "Zmii."

After suffering a severe injury and losing a leg, he underwent rehabilitation and learned to operate unmanned ground systems.

As a result of the mission, over 400 kilograms of cargo—food, drinking water, fuel, and medicine—were delivered to the settlement.

The Army notes that it is precisely such technologies that help support residents of settlements that are nearly impossible to reach by conventional transport due to constant danger.

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