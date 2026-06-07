ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
News Video robotic ground complex Evacuation of the wounded
657 2

Operators of ground robots from 66th Mechanised Brigade successfully carried out two evacuation missions and rescued four wounded Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

The crews of ground-based robotic systems from the unmanned systems company of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave evacuated four wounded Ukrainian soldiers in a single day.

According to Censor.NET, this result was achieved in just two evacuation missions, carried out under conditions requiring the urgent rescue of soldiers.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thanks to the swift actions of the SMB crews, all the wounded were safely delivered to medical personnel. Their lives are currently not in danger.

The brigade emphasises that robotic systems are increasingly carrying out the most complex tasks on the battlefield, helping to save the lives of Ukrainian defenders.

Ukrainian defenders have posted a video on social media.

Watch more: UGV crews save three wounded soldiers in five days. VIDEO

Author: 

evacuation (671) 66th separate mechanized brigade (44) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (87)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 