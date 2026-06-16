1,000 pieces of military equipment, including more than 300 UAVs, have been codified by Ministry of Defense since beginning of year

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defense continues to strengthen the Armed Forces with the latest weapons and military equipment. Since the beginning of 2026, the Ministry has certified and authorized the use of 1,000 types of weapons and military equipment.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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During the same period last year, the Ministry of Defense certified and approved for service 659 models of military equipment, indicating an increase of more than 50% in the number of certified models.

One of the priorities of Ukraine’s defense strategy is technological superiority over the enemy, which is why the list of models is dominated by the latest equipment that meets the requirements of modern high-intensity warfare.

Read more: Ministry of Defence has launched first stage of Defence Forces’ transformation: focus is on infantry and assault troops

What types of weapons has the Ministry of Defense codified since the beginning of 2026?

The Ministry of Defense has codified, in particular:

more than 300 new UAVs;

188 munitions;

128 communication devices;

more than 60 electronic warfare/signal intelligence systems;

50 new UGVs;

nearly 50 armored vehicles and special armored vehicles, etc.

All of these prototypes have proven their performance under rigorous testing conditions. Most of the certified prototypes are already in use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read more: 8-inch UB60D FPV drone with autonomous terminal guidance system codified – Ukrainian Armor

The number of Ukrainian weapons has increased

Of the 1,000 codified models of military equipment, 892 are Ukrainian-made. This represents nearly 90%, reflecting the growing capabilities of the domestic defense industry. The share of Ukrainian military equipment models among those codified last year was 69.6%, and the year before that, 74.6%.

Ukrainian manufacturers are producing high-tech military equipment models that meet the requirements of modern warfare.

See more: Ukrainian laser FIM-92 Stinger simulator for countering Shaheds approved for use in Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Defense Ministry says. PHOTO

It’s not just lethal weapons that have been codified

In addition to lethal weapons, as of early 2026, the Ministry of Defense has codified:

68 vehicles of various types and purposes;

34 pieces of logistical equipment;

16 engineering assets;

9 assets for the maintenance of military equipment.

The Defense Forces' arsenal has also been expanded to include new small arms, surface vessels, optical equipment, NBC protection gear, mock-ups, software, and more.

See more: Defense Forces received Ukrainian-made "Ptashka" quadcopter with target engagement range of nearly 50 km – Defense Ministry. PHOTO

Strengthening Ukraine’s Defense Industry

It should be noted that in May 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated an additional 10.84 billion hryvnias to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.

Of this amount, 9.05 billion hryvnias will go directly toward the procurement of new weapons, as well as the modernization and repair of military equipment.

The remaining 1.79 billion hryvnias will be invested in Ukraine’s defense industry—to introduce cutting-edge technologies, expand plant capacity, and reform the sector.