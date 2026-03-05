Defense Forces received Ukrainian-made "Ptashka" quadcopter with target engagement range of nearly 50 km – Defense Ministry. PHOTO

The Ukrainian-made "Ptashka" attack quadcopter has been approved for use in the Defense Forces. It is already being actively used by defenders.

This was reported by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

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Ptasha specifications

It has a fiber-optic control link and can carry out combat missions at a depth of nearly 50 km. At present, this is a record engagement depth among all codified drone models of this type.

The next-generation "Ptashka" attack unmanned system was designed to operate under conditions of intense combat. It has a reinforced composite frame, high-performance electric motors, high-thrust propellers, and a split battery pack for stable operation.

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Can perform missions day and night

The drone's design is balanced to perform the necessary maneuvers in flight.

"Ptashka" can carry out missions day and night, in various weather conditions, and even in strong gusty winds.

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It is noted that this drone's combat payload is sufficient to engage enemy infantry, firing positions, dugouts, motor vehicles, and lightly armored equipment.