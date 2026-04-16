8-inch UB60D FPV drone with autonomous terminal guidance system codified – Ukrainian Armor

Drone Industry

Ukrainian Armor and Fourth Law have codified an 8-inch FPV drone.

This was reported by the company’s press service, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

This refers to the UB60D model equipped with the TFL-1 autonomous terminal guidance system, which increases strike effectiveness by 2 to 4 times.

The drone has successfully passed testing, confirming its effectiveness in difficult electronic warfare conditions, which makes it possible to begin large-scale deliveries of the UB60D to units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Technological features

8-inch platform with warhead: The design by Ukrainian Armor ensures optimal payload capacity while maintaining high speed and flight stability. The UB60D is a fully equipped, high-precision FPV drone based on a 60 mm fragmentation mortar round. At the same time, its design integrates the warhead and control system into a single unit from the outset, effectively eliminating the need for additional pre-arming.

TFL-1 autonomous terminal guidance: Thanks to software solutions developed by Fourth Law, the drone is capable of automatically locking onto and tracking a target. This guarantees a precise strike even in the event of a complete loss of communication with the operator at the final stage of the attack.

The UB60D system with the TFL-1 terminal guidance system is expected to appear in the DOT-Chain system’s catalogue in the near future. The product will also be presented on the Brave1 Market platform, with the option of purchase under the e-Baly programme.

"The UB60D project with the TFL-1 autonomous terminal guidance system is the result of combining the teams’ expertise both in computer vision and AI and in weapons manufacturing. Cooperation between Ukrainian Armor and Fourth Law makes it possible to scale up the production of intelligent strike systems that are critically needed on the modern battlefield," the statement says.

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Ukrainian Armor CEO Vladyslav Belbas stressed that the UB60D with autonomous terminal guidance significantly increases the probability of hitting a target even under active countermeasures.

"Our task as a manufacturer is to provide the Defense Forces with solutions that genuinely enhance their combat effectiveness and can be rapidly scaled up in line with frontline needs," he added.

Fourth Law CEO Yaroslav Azhniuk noted that amid the current fibre-optic supply crisis, more and more manufacturers and military units are switching to autonomous solutions because they are cheaper, can operate at greater range and are far less dependent on scarce components.

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