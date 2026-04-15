Helped destroy bridge in Kherson region: Ministry of Defence discusses British Malloy T-150 drones. INFOGRAPHICS

Drone Industry

Ukraine received the British Malloy T-150 drones back in 2022; they have proven themselves to be reliable ‘workhorses’ capable of carrying out logistical tasks even in adverse weather conditions.

The Ministry of Defence has shared what is known about the Malloy T-150 drones, reports Censor.NET.

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As noted, it has recently come to light that Malloy T-150 drones took part in an operation to destroy a bridge in the Kherson region, which the enemy was using for logistics. These UAVs delivered explosives, which succeeded in significantly damaging the bridge’s supports, enabling it to be completely destroyed.

Purpose of the drones

Malloy T-150 drones are unmanned octocopters (i.e. those with 8 rotors) with a high payload capacity. Their main purpose is to deliver ammunition, medical supplies, spare parts and provisions directly to the front line.

These drones were first tested by the British Royal Marines.

Read more: AFU destroyed bridge with drones in Kherson region, - Telegraph

It is noted that they can fly reliably in more challenging weather conditions than lighter drones.

Technical specifications and design

The design of the Malloy T-150 allows it to be quickly prepared for take-off. The payload is secured using special carabiners or placed in cargo compartments.

The Malloy T-150 is a fairly large drone. Its specifications:

Length: 2.65 m;

width: 2.05 m;

height: 0.71 m

Thanks to its removable batteries, the drone can quickly return to the air after a brief maintenance break.

Read more: United Kingdom has announced its largest-ever shipment of drones to Ukraine—more than 120,000 by end of year

Malloy T-150 specifications:

payload: up to 68 kg (150 lbs, hence the name);

range: up to 37 km;

flight time: up to 36 minutes (depending on payload);

maximum speed: up to 108 km/h;

engine type: electric.

The Ministry of Defence added that, thanks to its specifications, the Malloy T-150 has become both a reliable support tool and a means of carrying out precision combat missions in modern warfare.

Read more: Ukraine and Germany agree €4 billion defence package: hundreds of Patriot missiles, deep-strike and mid-strike drones

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian military destroyed a bridge over the Konka River in the Oleshky area of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, using a British T-150 Malloy drone.