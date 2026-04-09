AFU destroyed bridge with drones in Kherson region, - Telegraph

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a bridge in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region using drones. This is the first known instance in which a drone operation has resulted in the complete destruction of a bridge.

According to Censor.NET, The Telegraph has reported on this.

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Ukrainian forces used British Malloy T-150 drones to carry out the mission. The mission took place in early 2025, but details have only now been made public.

The bridge spanned the Konka River, a tributary of the Dnieper, and was of strategic importance to Russian forces.

Why didn't the rockets work?

Prior to this, Ukrainian forces had attempted to destroy the crossing using airstrikes and HIMARS rocket systems, but these attempts were unsuccessful.

Colonel Oleksii Bulakhov, commander of the 426th Marine Corps Unmanned Systems Regiment, explained that such targets are difficult to hit with conventional means:

"Bridges are relatively easy to destroy from below, but they are designed in such a way that they are extremely sturdy from the outside."

A mistake by the Russians played a key role

The turning point came when a Russian soldier released a photograph showing the bridge’s internal structure. This allowed Ukrainian engineers to identify its most vulnerable points.

Watch more: One of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ special operations: destruction of bridge over Konka River using drone and 1.5 tonnes of explosives. VIDEO

Over the course of 60 days, the unit carried out 30 missions, during which it delivered approximately 1.5 tons of explosives to the bridge structure, gradually compromising its integrity.

Following a series of precision strikes, a final missile strike completely destroyed the bridge.

This case demonstrates a new level of application of unmanned technologies in warfare—not only for reconnaissance or precision strikes, but also for the systematic destruction of strategic infrastructure.

What preceded it?

Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge over the Konka River near Oleshky in the temporarily occupied Kherson region using a British T-150 Malloy drone.

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