Defence Forces strike Ust-Luga Oil terminal, damaging tanks

Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck the Ust-Luga Oil terminal in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on the night of 7 April.

As reported by Censor.NET, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this.

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What is known about the attack

According to preliminary data, three tanks belonging to Transneft-Baltika were hit.

The facility is an important part of Russia’s oil product export infrastructure, which helps finance the war against Ukraine.

The extent of the damage is currently being clarified.

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Other hits

The General Staff also clarified the results of the strikes carried out on 5 April.

In particular, three RVS-20000 tanks were damaged at the Transneft-Port Primorsk port, causing petroleum products to catch fire.

These are tanks with a capacity of 20,000 cubic metres used for the long-term storage of oil and oil products.

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In addition, the primary oil refining units AVT-6 and AVT-1, as well as unit 19/6, used for bitumen production, were damaged at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez facility.

The General Staff stressed that the Defence Forces will continue striking key enemy facilities both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia until the aggression is fully stopped.

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