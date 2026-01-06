Enemy logistics disrupted: Defence Forces strike GRAU arsenal in Kostroma region of Russia, - General Staff

In order to reduce the enemy's military potential, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the 100th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the vicinity of the village of Neya (Kostroma Region, Russian Federation).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The target has been hit. A fire has been reported on the premises. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, the evacuation of the local population has been announced.

Read more: Numerous shellings, assaults and air strikes recorded across entire front line, - General Staff

Arsenal GRAU

The 100th GRAU arsenal is a long-term ammunition storage complex that is part of the supply system for the Russian Federation's ground forces, airborne troops, and air and space forces. The facility performs the functions of accounting, maintenance, storage, and preparation for shipment of artillery ammunition, as well as tactical and operational-tactical missiles.

What are the consequences of GRAU damage?

Damage to this facility significantly disrupts ammunition supply chains, reduces the operational capabilities of enemy combat units, and complicates offensive operations.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to take systematic measures to reduce the military capabilities and offensive potential of the Russian occupation forces. Targets that directly support the armed aggression against Ukraine are being struck," the General Staff emphasized.