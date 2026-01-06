Numerous shellings, assaults and air strikes recorded across entire front line, - General Staff

In total, 191 combat clashes were recorded over the past day. Ukrainian defenders stopped numerous enemy attacks in the Lyman, Huliaipole, Pokrovsk and other directions, repelling dozens of assaults and air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff.

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Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes and 65 air strikes, used nine missiles and dropped 194 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,808 shellings, including 101 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,864 kamikaze drones.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region:

Zaliznychne;

Rizdvianka;

Ternuvate;

Vozdvyzhenka;

Tavriiske.

Hostilities

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out five air strikes over the past day, dropping 15 aerial bombs, and carried out 94 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipky, and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the direction of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to break through our defences near Nadiia, Zarichne, and in the directions of the settlements of Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces stopped seven offensive actions by the invaders near Sviato-Pokrovskyi, Pazene, and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka.

Read more: Russia uses assaults and drones in Lyman direction, Ukraine is holding back offensive, - 3rd Army Corps

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 43 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of the settlements of Hryshyne and Ivanivka.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Sichneve, Oleksandohrad, Sosnivka, and in the direction of Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 46 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Uspenivka, Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky.

Read more: Enemy pressure is heaviest in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader twice attacked the positions of our units in the Plavni area and in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups by the aggressor have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck seven enemy concentration areas, two command posts, one "Tor" anti-aircraft missile system, two UAV command posts, four guns and two other important targets of the Russian invaders.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amount to 940 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed five tanks, six armoured combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, an air defence system, 879 unmanned aerial vehicles and 157 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.