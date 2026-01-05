Russia uses assaults and drones in Lyman direction, Ukraine is holding back offensive, - 3rd Army Corps

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted to penetrate a populated area, but Ukrainian forces quickly destroyed the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Suspilne by Oleksandr Borodin, spokesperson for the Third Army Corps.

"The enemy has two main objectives: accumulation and infiltration. And depending on where it is easier for them to achieve these objectives, that is where they try to advance," Borodin said.

In certain areas, Ukrainian units are actively preventing the enemy from building up its forces and destroying its logistical resources.

Read more: 98 clashes recorded over past 24 hours, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Enemy infiltration attempts

A spokesperson for the Third Army Corps reported that there are occasional cases of infiltration by individual Russian soldiers in Lyman.

"There were situations when several people entered a populated area. A Russian military correspondent immediately published footage showing that Russians were in the city. Thanks to this, their position was revealed, and the group was destroyed within an hour or two," he said.

The complexity of the terrain and the actions of Ukrainian units

The spokesperson added that the terrain in this area is quite difficult, and Ukrainian units are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from gathering forces and to maintain control over the situation.