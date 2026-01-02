98 clashes recorded over past 24 hours, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

In total, 98 combat clashes were recorded over the past day, January 1.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 51 air strikes, used one missile, and dropped 151 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,508 shellings, including 49 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,237 kamikaze drones.

Aviation strikes were carried out on the settlements of Lisne in the Kharkiv region; Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipole, Tsvitkove, Pryluky, and Varvarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Prydniprovske in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck four enemy concentration areas and two command posts.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,209,880 people (+910 per day), 11,494 tanks, 35,720 artillery systems, 23,851 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the North

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched an air strike yesterday, dropping one guided aerial bomb and firing 77 times on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kupiansk direction.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Myrne, Kolodyazi, Zarichne, Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, and Yampil.

See also: Rodynske under the control of the Defense Forces. Occupiers who infiltrated the city are being eliminated, according to Azov. VIDEO

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two offensive actions by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Siversk, Sacco, and Vanzetti.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyne Yar, Yablunivka, Shcherbinivka, and in the direction of the settlement of Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 23 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nove Shakhov, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

Read more: Russians accuse Ukraine of strike on Khorly in temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region. General Staff: "AFU hit only Russian military targets"

The situation in the South

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, Verbove, Vyshneve, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 14 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Zelenoye.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader twice attacked the positions of our units in the direction of Primorske.

In the Dnipro region, Ukrainian units repelled two Russian attacks in the direction of Antonivsky Bridge.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,209,880 people (+910 per day), 11,494 tanks, 35,720 artillery systems, 23,851 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

No signs of the aggressor forming offensive groups have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

The losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 910 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed six tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, an air defense system, 590 unmanned aerial vehicles, a cruise missile, and 169 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.