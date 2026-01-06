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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,213,460 people (+940 per day), 11,512 tanks, 35,831 artillery systems, 23,863 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,213,460 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 6 January 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately (+940) individuals
  • tanks – 11,512 (+5) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,863 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 35,831 (+46) units
  • MLRS – 1,593 (+1) units
  • air defence systems – 1,269 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 101,443 (+879) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,137 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 73,102 (+157) units
  • special equipment – 4,036 (+0) units.

Watch more: Pilots of 411th "Yastruby" regiment destroyed occupiers’ buggies in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Втрати РФ у війні проти України перевищили 1,21 млн військових — Генштаб

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Russian Army (12198) Armed Forces HQ (5380) liquidation (3118) elimination (7629)
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