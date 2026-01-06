Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,213,460 people (+940 per day), 11,512 tanks, 35,831 artillery systems, 23,863 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,213,460 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 6 January 2026 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately (+940) individuals

tanks – 11,512 (+5) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,863 (+6) units

artillery systems – 35,831 (+46) units

MLRS – 1,593 (+1) units

air defence systems – 1,269 (+1) units

aircraft – 434 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 101,443 (+879) units

cruise missiles – 4,137 (+0) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tankers – 73,102 (+157) units

special equipment – 4,036 (+0) units.

Watch more: Pilots of 411th "Yastruby" regiment destroyed occupiers’ buggies in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO