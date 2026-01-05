Enemy pressure is heaviest in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Since the start of Monday, January 5, 80 combat clashes have taken place along the frontline. The invaders continue assaulting the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

This was stated in the General Staff report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Border settlements came under артillery fire from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Ryzhivka, Budky, Bezalivka and Stara Huta in the Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 31 attacks, including two with multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,212,520 people (+990 per day), 11,507 tanks, 35,785 artillery systems, 23,857 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped one enemy attack in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried twice to advance toward Kurylivka and Kupiansk since the start of the day.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near Nadiia and Zarichne, and toward the settlements of Drobyshcheve, Stavky and Lyman. One clash is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Zakitne, with one clash still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 12 enemy assaults in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Berestok and Sofiivka. One more combat clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers made 27 attempts since the start of the day to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Filiia, and toward Hryshyne and Ivanivka. The Defense Forces are holding off the enemy pressure and have already stopped 20 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times today near Vyshneve and Zlahoda.

Read more: Russia uses assaults and drones in Lyman direction, Ukraine is holding back offensive, - 3rd Army Corps

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 Russian attacks in the areas of Uspenivka and Huliaipole, and toward Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene and Pryluky. Five more clashes are still ongoing. Zaliznychne and Rizdvianka were hit by airstrikes with guided aerial bombs (KABs).

in the areas of Uspenivka and Huliaipole, and toward Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene and Pryluky. Five more clashes are still ongoing. Zaliznychne and Rizdvianka were hit by airstrikes with guided aerial bombs (KABs). In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Read more: Enemy attempted to use "Soyuz" gas pipeline to storm Kupiansk: attempt thwarted, at least 40 occupiers eliminated, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces. VIDEO