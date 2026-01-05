Enemy attempted to use "Soyuz" gas pipeline to storm Kupiansk: attempt thwarted, at least 40 occupiers eliminated, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, the 77th separate airborne Naddniprianska brigade of the 7th corps of the Assault Regiment of Airborne Assault Forces thwarted an enemy attempt to storm using the "Soyuz" gas pipeline.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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The enemy's intentions have been revealed

As noted, the enemy attempted to use the gas pipeline for a covert exit and further accumulation of forces.

The enemy was operating north of Novoplatonivka, in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove. The Russian Federation involved about 50 people in the attempted breakthrough.

"The 77th Airborne Brigade detected the enemy's intentions in a timely manner and, in cooperation with neighbouring units, stopped the enemy's assault. The elimination of at least 40 enemy servicemen has been confirmed," the report said.

Situation in the area of responsibility

As a result of the operation, the enemy did not achieve its objectives, and the situation in the area of responsibility has been stabilised.

Read more: Kupiansk clearance from occupiers continues as Russian soldiers hide in basements – Khartiia Unmanned Systems Platoon Commander Butusov

In the area of responsibility of the 77th separate airborne Naddniprianska brigade, the enemy continues to operate in small groups and attempts to infiltrate between positions. The actions of the occupiers are under constant control of the Defence Forces and are being stopped.

Units of the 77th Separate Airborne Naddniprianska Brigade continue to carry out combat missions in the Kupiansk direction.

Read more: Situation in Kupiansk is positive, clearance will continue for several more weeks, - Trehubov