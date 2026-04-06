Ukraine surpasses Russia in number of drone attacks for first time – ABC News

Drone Industry

For the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine launched more strike drones than Russia did over the course of March.

This was reported by ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Journalists analyzed reports by Ukraine’s Air Force and Russia’s Defense Ministry.

See more: Russians have begun dropping new "Pryanik" mines from UAVs. PHOTOS

UAV attacks on Russia

According to the occupiers’ ministry, 7,347 Ukrainian drones were shot down during March, the highest number Moscow has ever reported. That averages 237 UAVs per day.

At the same time, ABC notes that the Russian Defense Ministry releases data only on the number of Ukrainian drones it claims to have shot down.

See more: Russia launched 141 UAV attacks: Ukraine’s air defense shot down 114 drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia attacked with 6,462 drones and 138 missiles of various types.

A total of 5,833 drones and 102 missiles were neutralized (about 90% of the drones and 74% of the missiles).

On average, Russia struck Ukraine with 208 drones and four missiles per day.

In March, Russia launched a record number of targets at Ukraine, using about 6,600 drones and missiles. The most intense strike took place on 24 March, when the occupiers launched 948 drones and 34 missiles at Ukraine.

"The March data suggest that the balance may be shifting in Ukraine’s favor, as Kyiv’s long-term efforts to expand its drone and missile capabilities are bearing fruit," the authors of the report said.

Read more: AFU have extended their strike range: Estonia and Ukraine discussed drone incidents, - Kiviselg