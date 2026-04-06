Russians have begun dropping new "Pryanik" mines from UAVs. PHOTOS
Russian troops have begun using drones to drop new small-calibre "Pryanik" mines, which pose a threat to civilians in rear areas.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service press office and the monitoring channel eRadar, according to Censor.NET.
Details
These munitions can be camouflaged as stones, blending in with the ground, grass or even asphalt. The Russians are scattering them remotely and in large quantities, which significantly increases the risk to the population.
As noted, this mine is half the size of a ‘Lepestok’. The ‘Pryanik’ measures just 5–6 centimetres and contains around 30 grams of plastic explosive, which is enough to sever a person’s foot.
The mine itself is inconspicuous and operates on a pressure-activated principle. It is mainly scattered in wooded or grassy areas and in fields.
Such cases have already been recorded in the Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.
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