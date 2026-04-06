Russia launched 141 UAV attacks: Ukraine’s air defense shot down 114 drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Starting on the evening of April 5, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 141 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types. About 80 of them were Shaheds.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The enemy attacked from the following directions:

Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske, Chauda – Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Work of air defence

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 114 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

A total of 26 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 13 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines," the Air Force stated.

Read more: Russia has changed its tactics for strikes on Ukraine due to war in Iran: it is attacking during the day to deplete Ukraine’s stock of Patriot missiles, - Sunday Times