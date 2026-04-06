Russia has changed its tactics for strikes on Ukraine due to war in Iran: it is attacking during the day to deplete Ukraine’s stock of Patriot missiles, - Sunday Times

Russia is changing its shelling tactics in an attempt to deplete Ukraine’s air defence stocks, particularly missiles for Patriot systems, the shortage of which is becoming more acute due to the war in the Middle East.

This is reported by The Sunday Times, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia is combining night and day waves of attacks

The publication notes that over the past few weeks, Russia has repeatedly carried out massive attacks during the day. Some of these attacks lasted up to 24 hours.

Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, noted that the recent Russian attacks were a deliberate attempt to deplete air defence resources. This refers, in particular, to PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems.

"They (the Russians, ed.) are carrying out daytime attacks, which are becoming longer and more gruelling. They are harder to repel because the teams are exhausted after working all night and face difficulties such as being blinded by the sun," the publication quotes Ihnat as saying.

Furthermore, prolonged daytime attacks are having a negative impact on the Ukrainian economy, as many offices are forced to cease operations during the threat of strikes.

Previously, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones mainly at night, but the last month has seen a change in tactics. According to The Sunday Times, Moscow has not only launched a record number of UAVs – over 6,500 since the start of the war in Iran – but is also increasingly combining night and daytime waves of attacks.

According to Ihnat, in addition to Shahed drones, the enemy is also deploying ‘Geran’ decoy drones.

"Since the start of the war in Iran, we have observed an increase in the number of attacks and a change in the flight paths of these decoy drones, aimed at wearing down our air defence system," says the head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

Read more: Zelenskyy predicts reduction in Patriot missile supplies due to war in Iran: Today we are not priority

Shortage of interceptor missiles

He also noted that Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of missiles for Patriot systems.

"If we are left without these desperately needed missiles, we will be left with nothing, and the Russians will destroy our critical infrastructure," he said.

The publication adds that the shortage of missiles for Patriot systems worldwide is growing rapidly, as Gulf countries are using them to defend against Iranian attacks. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s administration is focused on priorities other than Ukraine’s needs.

It was previously reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy anticipates a reduction in Patriot missile supplies due to the war in Iran.

Read more: Russia has carried out 14 large-scale combined attacks this winter, — Ihnat