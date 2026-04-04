Russia has carried out 14 large-scale combined attacks this winter, — Ihnat

In addition to regular daily airstrikes, Russia carried out 14 large-scale combined attacks over the winter.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, made this announcement on television, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"Every day, our Air Defense repels enemy attacks using conventional drones, but there are also combined, large-scale attacks. There were 14 of them during the winter," said Ignat.

According to him, the enemy’s primary targets are critical infrastructure facilities—the energy, gas, and oil sectors, as well as certain industrial enterprises. However, civilian facilities are often hit as well, and people are injured or killed.

See more: Russian army struck residential buildings in Sumy: 13 people were injured, including one child (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

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