Russian army struck residential buildings in Sumy: 13 people were injured, including one child (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 4 April, the enemy attacked a residential area in Sumy using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

The attack caused a fire on the upper floors of a high-rise building in the Zarichne district. Another strike was also recorded in a courtyard in the same district.

"At least three people have been injured in Sumy as a result of enemy strikes," the report states.

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy launched a series of strikes on the city. Strike UAVs hit a 16-storey building and a private residential area.

Residents of the burning high-rise were quickly evacuated. Rescue workers used specialist equipment for working at height to extinguish the fire on the upper floors.

Inspections of the impact sites were carried out at four different addresses. The fire has been extinguished.

"Seven people are reported to have been injured, including one child," the State Emergency Service said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Sumy under attack: Russian drone hits shopping centre, people injured. PHOTOS

Update

According to the National Police, the number of casualties resulting from the Russian attack has risen in Sumy.

"According to preliminary reports, 11 people were injured, including a 15-year-old child," the statement said.

In Sumy, the number of casualties from a massive nighttime attack by Russian drones has risen to 13, including a child, reported Serhiy Kryvosheyko, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to him, all the victims received medical attention, and two people were hospitalized. The child was treated at the scene and declined hospitalization.

The head of the CMA added that as a result of the attack on four identified locations in the city, roofs and more than 300 windows in four high-rise residential buildings were damaged. In addition, gas infrastructure was damaged and power supply was disrupted.

Emergency repair work is currently underway. Specialists are providing guidance to residents of the affected buildings.

Consequences of the attack









