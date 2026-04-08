One of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ special operations: destruction of bridge over Konka River using drone and 1.5 tonnes of explosives. VIDEO
Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge over the Konka River in the Oleshky area of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, using a British T-150 Malloy drone.
According to Censor.NET, citing The Telegraph, the operation took place in early 2025.
Engineers developed 50-kilogram explosive charges, which the drone dropped into openings in the bridge over a two-month period, delivering a total of around 1.5 tonnes of explosives.
It is noted that the charge was subsequently detonated, causing significant damage to the structure, and the bridge was later destroyed by a cruise missile strike.
The holes in the bridge were caused by previous air and missile strikes, but the structure remained functional for a long time.
As a result of its destruction, the enemy’s logistical capabilities in the Dnipro floodplains in this area have been significantly weakened.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password