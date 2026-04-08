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News Video fightings in Kherson region Drone operators Strikes on Russian logistics
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One of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ special operations: destruction of bridge over Konka River using drone and 1.5 tonnes of explosives. VIDEO

Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge over the Konka River in the Oleshky area of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, using a British T-150 Malloy drone.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Telegraph, the operation took place in early 2025.

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Engineers developed 50-kilogram explosive charges, which the drone dropped into openings in the bridge over a two-month period, delivering a total of around 1.5 tonnes of explosives.

It is noted that the charge was subsequently detonated, causing significant damage to the structure, and the bridge was later destroyed by a cruise missile strike.

The holes in the bridge were caused by previous air and missile strikes, but the structure remained functional for a long time.

As a result of its destruction, the enemy’s logistical capabilities in the Dnipro floodplains in this area have been significantly weakened.

Watch more: Fighters from "Steel Border" brigade destroyed camouflaged D-30 gun and eliminated seven occupiers. VIDEO

Watch more: Drone operators of Spartan NGU brigade destroyed 624 enemy drones in Pokrovsk direction in March. VIDEO

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explosives (156) bridge (215) elimination (7601) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3709) logistics (97) drones (4923) Oleshky (36) Kherson region (2760) Kherson district (624)
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