Drone operators of Spartan NGU brigade destroyed 624 enemy drones in Pokrovsk direction in March. VIDEO

In March, troops of the Spartan brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 624 enemy drones of various types in the Pokrovsk direction.

As Censor.NET reports, among the destroyed targets were 604 Molniya-type drones, which ruscists use extensively on the battlefield.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"All of these enemy UAVs were aimed at striking Ukrainian military personnel and civilians in cities. So every downed drone means lives saved," the soldiers add in comments on the video.

Watch more: Border guards of the STRIKS unit destroy mortar and Fagot anti-tank missile system. VIDEO

Watch more: Engulfed in flames, Shahed falls to ground, leaving trail of black smoke in its wake. VIDEO