Drone operators of Spartan NGU brigade destroyed 624 enemy drones in Pokrovsk direction in March. VIDEO
In March, troops of the Spartan brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 624 enemy drones of various types in the Pokrovsk direction.
As Censor.NET reports, among the destroyed targets were 604 Molniya-type drones, which ruscists use extensively on the battlefield.
"All of these enemy UAVs were aimed at striking Ukrainian military personnel and civilians in cities. So every downed drone means lives saved," the soldiers add in comments on the video.
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