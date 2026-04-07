Engulfed in flames, Shahed falls to ground, leaving trail of black smoke in its wake. VIDEO
A unique video has been released online showing the destruction of a Russian Shahed-type attack drone.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was filmed directly from the ground during the repulsion of yet another air strike. The recording shows the moment the enemy UAV is hit, the explosion and the drone’s crash.
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