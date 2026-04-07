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News Video Destruction of Russian drones
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Engulfed in flames, Shahed falls to ground, leaving trail of black smoke in its wake. VIDEO

A unique video has been released online showing the destruction of a Russian Shahed-type attack drone.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was filmed directly from the ground during the repulsion of yet another air strike. The recording shows the moment the enemy UAV is hit, the explosion and the drone’s crash.

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Watch more: Skilful landing of STING interceptor on Russian UAV during flight. VIDEO

  

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Anti-aircraft warfare (2238) Shahed (1473)
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