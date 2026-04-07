Skilful landing of STING interceptor on Russian UAV during flight. VIDEO

A pilot from the 1020th Anti-aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces skilfully destroyed a Russian drone during combat sorties by landing the interceptor on the target.

According to Censor.NET, the troops used STING interceptor drones from the ‘Wild Hornets’.

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As a result of a precise manoeuvre, the Ukrainian interceptor exploded on contact and shot down the enemy drone.

It is also noted that, according to official statistics, STING has been one of the most effective weapons against "Shaheds" and "Gerbers" since September 2025.

"This is the result of the hard work of Ukrainian soldiers. It is an honour for us to be part of their achievements and to strengthen drone air defence," say the "Wild Hornets" in their comments.

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