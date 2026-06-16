Ministry of Defence has launched first stage of Defence Forces’ transformation: focus is on infantry and assault troops

The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the military command, is working to ensure the successful implementation of the first phase of the Defence Forces’ transformation. Its main objective is to strengthen frontline units, create better conditions for recruiting infantrymen and assault troops, and make the remuneration system fairer.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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Today, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov, together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov, held an online meeting with over 300 military personnel – representatives of 168 brigades and corps.

High-quality implementation of all changes across units

"The first stage of the transformation of the Defence Forces has already been launched. Our main task now is to ensure the effective implementation of all changes within the units," said the Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

During the development of the reform, the Ministry of Defence worked closely with the military, the General Staff and commanders at various levels.

Read more: Ministry of Defence announces reform of Territorial Recruitment Centres: Current format of compulsory mobilisation is having negative impact on us

Direct dialogue with military personnel

During the meeting, commanders and military personnel raised initial questions regarding the implementation of the changes, provided feedback and discussed the practical aspects of implementing the reform directly within the units.

Key topics of the meeting included:

new contracts;

transfers between units;

mechanisms for returning from AWOL;

terms of service;

post-service deferrals;

pay;

recruitment of foreign nationals;

other changes being introduced as part of the first phase of the transformation.

The next important step is to support the implementation of changes in units and respond swiftly to challenges that may arise on the ground.

Read more: Up to 50% of assault troops and infantry positions are expected to be filled by foreign nationals, - Fedorov

Strengthening frontline units

The first stage of the transformation has a clear objective – to strengthen frontline units, create better conditions for recruiting infantrymen and assault troops, and make the remuneration system for these categories fairer and linked to actual risk and tasks completed.

"I would like to thank the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff, and all military personnel for their willingness to work together on these changes. Feedback is important to us, so we will continue this direct dialogue," emphasised Fedorov

What next?

The next important stage of the transformation is changes to the recruitment and mobilisation system.

Read more: Ministry of Defence has outlined army reform: new contract system, increased salaries, and return from AWOL