Up to 50% of assault troops and infantry positions are expected to be filled by foreign nationals, - Fedorov

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence aims to have foreigners fill 30–50% of the assault and infantry roles within the Ukrainian army.

This was announced by the head of the defence ministry, Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Recruiting foreigners

"We are opening up the market for recruiting foreigners to strengthen combat units and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. Our goal is to fill 30–50% of assault and infantry positions with foreigners," the minister said.

Fedorov also stated that "for those who have served the longest in the Defence Forces and spent the most time in combat, we are beginning a gradual phasing out of service by the end of the year."

Read more: There are tens of thousands of foreigners ready to take part in combat operations, but government isn’t bringing them in, - Butusov

Launch of comprehensive army reform

As a reminder, on 12 June, the Ministry of Defence officially announced the launch of the most comprehensive reform of the military service system. Unique contract formats with clear terms (from 10 months) are being introduced, along with payments for infantry (up to 460,000 UAH per month), a fast-track return for military personnel from the AWOL, and the mass recruitment of foreign volunteers to the front line.

Read more: Ministry of Defence has outlined army reform: new contract system, increased salaries, and return from AWOL