Britain will provide Ukraine with 150,000 drones and more than 350 missiles by end of year, - Defense Minister Jarvis

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with 150,000 Ukrainian-made drones, more than 350 air defense missiles, and radars by the end of 2026.

According to Censor.NET, British Defense Minister Dan Jarvis made this announcement during the 35th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format..

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According to the British minister, the supplies will be provided as part of a 752 million pound aid package.

The funding will come from proceeds obtained from confiscated Russian assets through the ERA mechanism.

"I have agreed with Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov that the United Kingdom will provide 150,000 Ukrainian-made drones, as well as more than 350 air defense missiles and radars, which will be delivered by the end of the year," Jarvis said.

Meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group are traditionally co-chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany.

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